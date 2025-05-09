Right before the weekend kicks off, it's time for another update!

Changes

Added a skip button to the card rewards during the rest night.

Holy Book no longer takes insane humans into account for the immunity check.

Priests with Holy Book can no longer be invulnerable in a Mirror Hall.

Added an unlock screen when leveling up between nights to highlight which cards are new.

Added some animation to the XP bar on the unlock screens.

Show health bar during rest night.

Removed the summed up damage numbers (3+3+3+3) on cards that affect all Humans.

Added a longer fade in/out duration for the ambient SFX of the special rooms.

Updated card tooltips that were wrong or missing.

Updated localizations for Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and German.

Fixed Bugs

Fixed Rumbling Lure crashing when there are dead Humans.

Fixed traps not triggering for Humans moved by Rumbling Lure.

Fixed traps not triggering for Humans with the Compass trait.

Fixed Humans with the Compass trait not stopping in a Dark Room.

Fixed Humans with the Compass trait ignoring corpses.

Fixed Mnemophobia Upgrade duplicating when discarded.

Fixed room ambient SFX looping after loading a save slot.

Fixed certain sounds not being affected by the audio settings.

Fixed animation trigger for the upgraded Outmaneuver card.

If you didnt find the fix or addition you were looking for, check out our just released plan for the near- and further future: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3179730/view/518587145533785022

