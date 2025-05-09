 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18404778 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added username input (needed for level competition, but noone will see it except me)
Fixed secondary cursor showing in Level Editor sometimes
Fixed sound bug when 2 mammals enter a hole at the same time
Fixed page loading error when browsing in Player-made levels

