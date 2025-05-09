 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18404776
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new Raid: Forge Demon
  • Added new Artifact: Arkenstone
  • Removed Playtest Artifact 'Arkenstone'
  • Playtest Artifact 'Mythril Motherlode' can now also be sold for a high price
  • Optimized performance when using the 'Phalanx' Formation
  • Stamina value of Orcs will start to increase significantly after victory 1000
  • Updated scroll bar sprites
  • Increased gold reward for Spider and Dragon Raids

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551
