- Added new Raid: Forge Demon
- Added new Artifact: Arkenstone
- Removed Playtest Artifact 'Arkenstone'
- Playtest Artifact 'Mythril Motherlode' can now also be sold for a high price
- Optimized performance when using the 'Phalanx' Formation
- Stamina value of Orcs will start to increase significantly after victory 1000
- Updated scroll bar sprites
- Increased gold reward for Spider and Dragon Raids
Update v1.19.9
