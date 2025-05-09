Dear Tankers and Mechanics!

It's tough, we got a rumble for optimisation among other things. There is work to be done and we will continue to improve.

We are getting a lot of feedback from you, reported bugs and issues. We are trying to collect them and one after another to fix and improve game. While writing this we are preparing another update 1.0.2 because there are still known issues to be fixed and we need a bit more time.

Except bugs, overall game performance and for example missing game features like tutorial - you are right about it and we are aware that it is missing in the game. We most likely are going to release bigger update next week.

Changelog 1.0.1

Added:

Another save is now made when returning from repair section to main menu

Fixed:

Current mission being overridden - fixed missions array after completing side mission while playing campaign

C1M5 wrong and missing prefabs near last point (side objective with mortars near a mill)

Vehicle - StuG III G should now be correctly visible on Units tab when selecting unit to spawn

ZiS-3 and M-42 static guns correctly changing it's mesh upon destruction

C1R1 Repair scene tessellation offset re-adjustment (fix for intersecting feet with the ground)

Fix collider issues near the customization station on the Repair scene.

Spawning underground fix

Vehicle turret rotating toward objects visible between camera and vehicle

Disappearing objects on Very Low setting (for e.g. barrels on Repair scene)

All hints on repair scene show proper key bidings on all languages

Repair station indicators appear or disappear based on player state to not confuse the player what he should do (different indicators visible when on foot and different inside vehicle)

Squads in Infantry manager are better visible, more squads fit in a panel

In Multicrew the driver correctly can see the towing item icon instead of commander (as it is the driver whos responsible for towing)

Reduced scene loading time in Single Player Mode

Info panel and Session Browser panel when typing a password

Patch notes opens a Steam overlay with news/announcements from game

Squad Manager changing names of new squads now is possible to type names like My Squad 123. (Existing squads names can't be changed - it is an issue and we will solve it in next patches)

Modified:

Game version from 1.0 to 1.0.1

Second mission - replaced enemy artillery (that was able to shoot directly) with tanks

Loading screen, added more information about keybinds

Known issues:

missing tank visors

missing tutorial - bigger subject

chinese localization

for those who played demo version before: black/grey screen (temp fix is to remove local files from C:\Users\XXXX\AppData\LocalLow\DeGenerals\TankSquad and launch the game to generate fresh files)

converted tanks after customization applied doesn't have it during the battle

single tanks bought in Quartermaster they are not visible in Force Pool

Currently, everything is sitting on one processor core, which means that the rest of the resources, e.g. the GPU is waiting and only for example 20% of the graphics card can be in use. So there is a lot of potential to free up, which will result in an increase in FPS, better textures because more can be allocated, etc. So in basic words - no matter what GPU you have, the better CPU the better game will have performance - This is huge thing that we need to address in upcoming updates

of course there is more...

Thank you and have a good one!

DeGenerals





