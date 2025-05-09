 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18404635 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The Skin Stealer was incorrectly appearing in the first difficulty level. This issue has now been fixed.
  • Fixed the Camera tool flipping issue occurring at certain screen resolutions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2835533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link