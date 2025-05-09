 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18404622
Update notes via Steam Community

Interaction with allies is one of the most important features in the game. This patch introduces the following mechanics:

As the world grows, roaming enemy parties become stronger and are more likely to harm guards and villagers. This can lead to settlements being destroyed, causing players to lose any structures they have already built as well as potential trading points. To prevent this, players can close the demonic rift and construct buildings that protect their allies.

This patch adds six new buildings. These buildings can increase both the size and speed of faction guards and improve their equipment. For villagers, players can construct buildings that make them less visible to enemies, which improves their chances of survival.

It's not just virtual changes—the player can see the actual effects of these buildings in the game.

Another notable improvement is the overall speed of battles. A new slider has been added to the settings menu to allow players to adjust battle speed according to their preference.

As usual, several bugs have been identified and fixed.

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3214791
  Loading history…
