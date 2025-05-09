Changelog 1.7.8

Changes:

Added Taskbar Sitting: This feature activates when you enable the option "Window & Taskbar Sitting" in the options menu. Open the menu, scroll down, and toggle the setting to use it.

Updated Macaroon Activation: You can now enable or disable the Macaroon by dragging the pet and pressing the right mouse button while dragging.

The Macaroon now scales based on the avatar’s size, ensuring proper proportions.

Avatars cannot snap to windows or the taskbar while sitting on the Macaroon.

Reverted the hair and eye colors of Zome (default avatar) to the original design.

Reduced memory usage for the default avatar (Zome).

Steam Workshop Clean-up: When unsubscribing from models via Steam, they will be deleted from the "Steam Workshop" folder upon app restart.

When unsubscribing inside MateEngine using the "Remove" button, the app will automatically unsubscribe from Steam and instantly remove the model from the folder.

Added "IK Feet" toggle. It is enabled by default to give the mascot more realistic foot and leg movement. However, some models may appear more feminine and natural with IK Feet disabled. I suggest experimenting with different models to see what works best for your setup.