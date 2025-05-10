Features -

New Supply Drop Mechanics -

I've made some major changes to the way supply drops work in this update. I've tried to keep most of the challenge intact, but also cut down on the amount of unfair failures due to the crate timer running out and it self destructing.

Players will now have much more time before the crate self destructs.

To compensate for this change, the crate can now spawn in a variety of locations

The crate will now emit an audible beep that will beep faster as the player gets closer to it's location

The supply drop crate will now start a decryption process that takes 30 seconds to complete. The player will need to either defend themselves or avoid the infected while this occurs. After the process completes, the crate will open.

Level 1 supply drops now only cost $150(previously they were $300) and will also contain crafting materials and ammo for pistols and shotguns. This should make this a much more desirable option in the early game, when money and materials are scarce.

New Achievements -

This update adds eight new achievements to the game. Some are story based, while others are skill based.

Refinements/Changes

Players no longer lose ammo when they die. You will only lose any items that you have found while playing on the current level

Ammo Holster upgrade costs have been reduced across the board. The first one will only cost 25 Fabric(compared to 40 Fabric before this update)

Ammo Holster 3 Upgrade has been added. This will let the player carry 20 magazines or 100 shotgun shells

Added an extra voice line for Kay when the player first gets close to the Emerald Creek Relay

Advanced Mutants will now spawn during Defense missions

Full release notes:

-Players no longer lose ammo on death

-Fixed a bug where the gas mask item was subtracting too many resources when crafted

-Added 8 new achievements

-Changed the way supply drops work

-Reduced cost of L1 Supply Drop

-Added Tech and Weapon Parts to L1 Supply Drop

-SMG90 can now use the suppressor

-Fixed a bug where the PC player could potentially get items behind the jail cells in the Police Station before the doors were unlocked

-SMGs fire rates were causing too many infected to spawn. This has been fixed.

-Fixed a bug where the player could grip the slide and still fire a weapon

-Added an extra voice line for Kay when the player first gets close to the Emerald Creek Relay

-Added Ammo Holster 3 upgrade

-All Ammo Holster upgrades costs have been reduced

-Smoothed out the navmesh on the stairs in Market. Infected will now descend smoothly.

-Fixed a bug where the item highlight outline would remain enabled on gas cans once they were in the truck

-Added Advanced Mutant to Defense Missions

-Fixed a bug where the players ammo wasn't being transferred back to storage during the subway car sequence

-Increased post processing exposure levels in Emerald Creek

-Removed some old blood effects from certain zombies(This will increase performance)

-Added music to shooting range tutorial

-Reduced Snap turn delay