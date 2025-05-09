 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18404540
Update notes via Steam Community

Bullet particles added, impacts now also have particle effects. Hit damage numbers have been added. As enemies have less that 50% health they have a distorted noise effect which increases when they have 25% or less health. This helps you identify the weaker enemies on screen. All these new features can be switched off in the pause or options menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2523451
  • Loading history…
