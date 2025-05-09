Bullet particles added, impacts now also have particle effects. Hit damage numbers have been added. As enemies have less that 50% health they have a distorted noise effect which increases when they have 25% or less health. This helps you identify the weaker enemies on screen. All these new features can be switched off in the pause or options menu.
Notes for 9th May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
