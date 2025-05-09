 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18404533
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here are the hotfix details:

-Corrected various English typos and punctuation issues.

Thank you for your continued support!

Special thanks to Vilynce for the help!

— The Midnight Special Team

