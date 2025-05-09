 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18404480 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new patch has been released. This one contains mostly stability and security fixes.

Servers and clients are recommended to update as soon as possible.
The change list is as follows:

  • Throw a non halting Lua error when hitting Lua file limit, to let players know that they have hit the limit

  • Fixed a regression crash on Linux when almost finished loading a map

  • Prevent crashes with steamworks library when used too early on dedicated servers

  • Fixed console spam about invalid sprite orientation when the sprite material is simply missing

  • Fixed HLTV clients being kicked due to mismatching SteamID

  • Fixed a crash to do with env_projected_texture's texture

  • Fixed some security issues reported on HackerOne

  • Remove unnecessary return value in WorldPickerMouseDisable hook so GM:VGUIMousePressAllowed hook works more reliably for addons (Community Contribution)

  • Fixed Lua error with creator tool when trying to spawn NPCs that do not exist on the server (Community Contribution)

  • Blocked .vdf and specific .cfg files from being accessible by the Lua file library

  • Added one more known Lua backdoor URL to HTTP blacklist

  • Increased default value of mem_max_heapsize to 512, and block it from being changed by Lua API

  • Block datacachesize convar from being changed by Lua API, to prevent crashes when set to invalid values

  • Fixed monitor (and potentially other) materials in Hammer acting strangely when using "Fit" option in texture application tool.

The entire change list can also be found on our website:
https://gmod.facepunch.com/news/april-2025-patch

Changed files in this update

GMOD Content Depot 4001
Windows GMOD Windows Depot 4002
Linux GMOD Linux Depot 4003
macOS GMOD OSX Depot 4004
