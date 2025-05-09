Hello everyone,
A new patch has been released. This one contains mostly stability and security fixes.
Servers and clients are recommended to update as soon as possible.
The change list is as follows:
-
Throw a non halting Lua error when hitting Lua file limit, to let players know that they have hit the limit
-
Fixed a regression crash on Linux when almost finished loading a map
-
Prevent crashes with steamworks library when used too early on dedicated servers
-
Fixed console spam about invalid sprite orientation when the sprite material is simply missing
-
Fixed HLTV clients being kicked due to mismatching SteamID
-
Fixed a crash to do with env_projected_texture's texture
-
Fixed some security issues reported on HackerOne
-
Remove unnecessary return value in WorldPickerMouseDisable hook so GM:VGUIMousePressAllowed hook works more reliably for addons (Community Contribution)
-
Fixed Lua error with creator tool when trying to spawn NPCs that do not exist on the server (Community Contribution)
-
Blocked .vdf and specific .cfg files from being accessible by the Lua file library
-
Added one more known Lua backdoor URL to HTTP blacklist
-
Increased default value of mem_max_heapsize to 512, and block it from being changed by Lua API
-
Block datacachesize convar from being changed by Lua API, to prevent crashes when set to invalid values
-
Fixed monitor (and potentially other) materials in Hammer acting strangely when using "Fit" option in texture application tool.
The entire change list can also be found on our website:
https://gmod.facepunch.com/news/april-2025-patch
Changed files in this update