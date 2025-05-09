Our latest patch for PCE on PC brings a collection of new bug fixes and quality of life improvements, along with a number of map changes...

THE DEADLY FALLS

After years of being non-threatening, the rivers leading to the cliffs of The Falls map are now back to being dangerous. Entering the new white water rapids will quickly whisk you down the river, which will seal your doom. This map hazard was in the original Primal Carnage and has been restored due to fan demand, presenting a unique way of dealing with your enemies.

VERDANT VERTICALITY

Based on the response to the most recent Verdant map updates, we've modified things slightly in the main building. There is still a hole in the wall but no longer a ramp up to it. Instead, the ramp has been moved to the under construction area across the way. It now links the two main outer buildings with a perilous shortcut over the street.

Other new additions to Verdant include a collapsed wall to give some extra cover when feeding on the alley corpse and a broken window that allows players inside one of the buildings to both see and shoot through. You can also slip past the cargo container that's blocking the entrance if you're a Bruiser or smaller.

Hopefully these tweaks encourage people to use the other zones more often as places to hold up.

PACHY PUNCH-UP

Some lingering problems with Pachy have been resolved this patch, improving its attack timers and adding new animations + effects to more clearly communicate when attacks are on cooldown and whether a Pachy is in the roared state. It should feel less clunky than the initial rework but we'll likely do some additional fine tuning of stats in the future depending on how it fares in the wild.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

As usual we've been looking through community feedback and making some changes. Several quality of life improvements and fixes are in our latest patch, ranging from a better "shoulder camera" on several dinos to fixing hit reactions interrupting attack animations.

Bugs such as Pteranodon automatically dropping humans when they hit a wall or ceiling have now been resolved, along with several other glitches such as shotguns sometimes loading "fake" shells that do no damage. For a full list of all the tweaks and fixes, see the changelog further down...

THEY'RE STILL HERE

And they're not going anywhere!

As mentioned before, the in-game store no longer rotates items out completely...

You can find pretty much everything we've ever released back in the Browse section, along with every bundle we've ever had under the Bundles tab, featuring years worth of skin packs and gifts to collect. The most recent Easter collection will join this epic horde in the Browse section as of this patch, with fan favourite selections being highlighted in the Featured tab until the next infusion of new items.

VERSION 3.1.7

Full Changelog:

TheFalls: added deadly river rapids which send swimmers over the coastal cliffs to their doom

TheFalls: added post process for underwater on rivers, updated lighting, new environment details

TheFalls: added sounds to streams and waterfalls that didn't have them before

TheFalls: opened up a route between som rocks in dome interior, improved Tyrant collisions

Verdant: removed ramp in main building, but left hole in the wall for dino access

Verdant: added new ramp in construction site that links two outbuildings

Verdant: fixed Tyrant stuck spot, updated foliage and lighting, added more cover

Transfer(s): workaround for being unable to graze in some areas, now has more greeenery

ForestChasm: fixed background sequences not looping, optimized background NPCs

Marsh / Snowbound: minor tweaks to lighting, improved collision, fixed floating props

Pachy roar now lasts 20 seconds, has 50 second cooldown

Pachy primary attack now traces from more bones for better reliability

added alternate attack animations for roared and un-roared Pachy primary attack

longer primary attack interval for Pachy after roaring, shorter cooldown when un-roared

shortened Pachy exploit prevention timers

updated Pachy class info + hints

unlocked shoulder camera on Tyrants (can now swap shoulders when looking backwards)

extended new spline-style shoulder camera arc to Spitters

fixed dino hit reactions interrupting attack animations

fixed a bug where Pteranodon would automatically drop humans when bumping into walls / ceilings

fixed Tupa peck attack timeout being active when on the ground

fixed an issue with Spaz shotgun where "fake" shells would be loaded that did no damage

fixed SMG and Burst Rifle crit kills not causing head loss

fixed 3rd person equip animation not showing for the bow

higher default rumble from firing guns when using gamepad

updated settings on a whole bunch of looping animations to reduce jitter

reduced dino charred overlay time from ~45 seconds to ~35 seconds after being burned

further ragdoll optimizations on servers

fixed ragdolls spaghetiffying sometimes when being head shotted

fixed dynamic props such as cardboard boxes producing blood decals when hitting walls

crying novaraptor taunt now has actual tears

updated a few easter icons to be clearer

fixed broken scope texture on fade sniper rifle skin

fixed incorrect feathers on bee eater nova skin

SUMMER IS APPROACHING

The weather is starting to heat up, and that can mean only one thing - MELTDOWN is on the way!

Our next major update is at the end of June, with a volcanic eruption of HOT new looks... See you then!

Thanks for playing!

-The Primal Carnage Team

[Join the Official Primal Carnage Discord!](discord.gg/primalcarnage)