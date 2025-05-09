Hey, today we proudly present a new version of Treasure Island - 8.1.3

Please note, Trinity will be available in the next update (in around 2 weeks)

Features and Bugfixes:

Studio Mode: Save and load improvements, you should be able to set up a scene, props and cameras and retain the state and settings upon saving and loading and play the movie right away.

Car: We now have an Arcade-Style approach by default, but you can switch to a more realistic one in the Settings. I really like the Arcade mode 😊

Multiple bugs were fixed with the Car (floating, orientation...) . And you can now go to the menu when driving the car! I missed that a lot.

Optimisations: We have made a first pass on optimisations for better settings detection, memory handling, and some optimisations on the island. After a lot of profiling, we found a couple of major culprits that were very easy to fix. For example, the Flag on the Post-Office caused the Performance to tank when you were on the Town Square... Such a tiny thing causing that much trouble... 🫠

Proper Japanese Translation

You can enter the menu when you are in Dialogues

Some male could be replaced by female in studio mode when they shouldn't

Auto Detection for Graphics Settings now works a lot better! We did some intense testing with as many Hardware configurations as we could get our hands on.

We added another Pose with Guys to Studio Mode (Reverse Cowgirl)