Hey, today we proudly present a new version of Treasure Island - 8.1.3
Please note, Trinity will be available in the next update (in around 2 weeks)
Features and Bugfixes:
-
Studio Mode: Save and load improvements, you should be able to set up a scene, props and cameras and retain the state and settings upon saving and loading and play the movie right away.
-
Car: We now have an Arcade-Style approach by default, but you can switch to a more realistic one in the Settings. I really like the Arcade mode 😊
-
Multiple bugs were fixed with the Car (floating, orientation...) . And you can now go to the menu when driving the car! I missed that a lot.
-
Optimisations: We have made a first pass on optimisations for better settings detection, memory handling, and some optimisations on the island. After a lot of profiling, we found a couple of major culprits that were very easy to fix. For example, the Flag on the Post-Office caused the Performance to tank when you were on the Town Square... Such a tiny thing causing that much trouble... 🫠
-
Proper Japanese Translation
-
You can enter the menu when you are in Dialogues
-
Some male could be replaced by female in studio mode when they shouldn't
-
Auto Detection for Graphics Settings now works a lot better! We did some intense testing with as many Hardware configurations as we could get our hands on.
-
We added another Pose with Guys to Studio Mode (Reverse Cowgirl)
-
Various smaller bugfixes
Known Issues:
-
DLSS 4: still Work-In-Progress. We had/still have a bit to rework the whole "Game Detects what Specs you have". But the good thing is that we can then also plug in the AMD/ATI Equivalent of DLSS a lot easier. We will most likely have that implemented next Week. That will also increase the performance!
-
Quest logs are not updating properly
-
Possible save and load inconsistencies
-
The car does not interact with water yet
-
T-posing in water after dialogues on rare occasions.
-
Rare occasions of not being able to advance the dialogue.
Misc/Upcoming:
-
We consider Chapter 1 pretty much done now and will start upgrading to the newer Version of the Unreal Engine (5.5.4 to be precise). That´s going to be a very big chunk of work, but it will also help a great deal with better Performance & new Features (customisation!).
-
Things that will be added overall to the game, and appear also in Chapter 1, will also be added soon. For example, some Tourists wandering around would be nice. And that you can have Sex with them🥰And more Animals (Land & Sea)!
-
And of course: starting with Chapter 2 Development!
Changed files in this update