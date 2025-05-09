 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18404410 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Gameplay Additions

  • New Weapon: Spreader (bug projectile that chains to nearby enemies)

  • New Weapon: Glacial Echo (stack-based full-screen slow/freeze)

  • New Weapon: Titan's Burden (high damage/movement speed tradeoff)

  • New Weapon: Ashen Pact (enhanced DoT effects)

⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Scythe Boy: Bleed effects now stack up to 10 (from 5)

  • Scythe Boy: Added "Blood Precision" buff (doubles health-based crit chance after 5s without being hit)

  • Staggering Defense: Reworked to create impact AoE when hit by enemies

  • Enemy AI ranged behaviour improved

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed player escaping arena when moving diagonally

  • Fixed enemy hit flash effects

  • Fixed status effect DoT calculations (now uses current stack count as multiplier)

🔥 Character Reworks

  • Magma Girl reworked:

  • Now On field main DPS

  • New primary weapon: Slow-impact Meteor

  • Leaves burning lava pools after explosions

🔄 System Changes

  • Doodads now respawn after 120 seconds

  • Health/Utility drops now despawn after 120 seconds

  • Level Up UI redesigned (WIP - more PC-friendly)

  • Updated support item and shared weapon icons

🎨 Visual Improvements

  • Revamped Level Up UI visuals

  • New weapon effect visuals

  • Improved status effect indicators

Changed files in this update

Depot 3595751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link