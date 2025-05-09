✨ Gameplay Additions
-
New Weapon: Spreader (bug projectile that chains to nearby enemies)
-
New Weapon: Glacial Echo (stack-based full-screen slow/freeze)
-
New Weapon: Titan's Burden (high damage/movement speed tradeoff)
-
New Weapon: Ashen Pact (enhanced DoT effects)
⚖️ Balance Changes
-
Scythe Boy: Bleed effects now stack up to 10 (from 5)
-
Scythe Boy: Added "Blood Precision" buff (doubles health-based crit chance after 5s without being hit)
-
Staggering Defense: Reworked to create impact AoE when hit by enemies
-
Enemy AI ranged behaviour improved
🐞 Bug Fixes
-
Fixed player escaping arena when moving diagonally
-
Fixed enemy hit flash effects
-
Fixed status effect DoT calculations (now uses current stack count as multiplier)
🔥 Character Reworks
-
Magma Girl reworked:
-
Now On field main DPS
-
New primary weapon: Slow-impact Meteor
-
Leaves burning lava pools after explosions
🔄 System Changes
-
Doodads now respawn after 120 seconds
-
Health/Utility drops now despawn after 120 seconds
-
Level Up UI redesigned (WIP - more PC-friendly)
-
Updated support item and shared weapon icons
🎨 Visual Improvements
-
Revamped Level Up UI visuals
-
New weapon effect visuals
-
Improved status effect indicators
Changed files in this update