9 May 2025 Build 18404373 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Two types of random playback have been added: Random (some excluded) and Random (all included).
Random (all included) contains tracks that may affect monetization if streamed.
If you are streaming, please select either Single Track Playback or Random (some excluded).

Track order has been adjusted.
The Live Bonus BGM setting is saved to the system and is based on the track list order.
Due to the change in order, your previous settings may have been altered.
We apologize for the inconvenience and kindly ask you to check your settings again.

“Wonderful☆World” has been reuploaded.

