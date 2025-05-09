 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18404360 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone, new patch for the playtest!

  • Added a new stamina system to fight spamming attacks

  • Added perfect combos where players get rewarded for waiting a bit between attacks

  • Reworked a lot of the tutorials & added more

  • Can't equip a secondary weapon anymore when you haven't equipped a primary weapon

  • Fixed issues with ui not being exclusive

  • Fixed an issue where you could hold any item if it wasn't meant to be held

  • Fixed an issue with arena gates being too slow

  • Reworked enemy attack system - hopefully more dangerous and less buggy

  • can't open any menu during start sequence

  • Shadows don't disappear anymore when an object fades out

  • Added a bunch of missing colliders

That's it for now.
Cheers, Hannes

