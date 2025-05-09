Hey everyone, new patch for the playtest!
-
Added a new stamina system to fight spamming attacks
-
Added perfect combos where players get rewarded for waiting a bit between attacks
-
Reworked a lot of the tutorials & added more
-
Can't equip a secondary weapon anymore when you haven't equipped a primary weapon
-
Fixed issues with ui not being exclusive
-
Fixed an issue where you could hold any item if it wasn't meant to be held
-
Fixed an issue with arena gates being too slow
-
Reworked enemy attack system - hopefully more dangerous and less buggy
-
can't open any menu during start sequence
-
Shadows don't disappear anymore when an object fades out
-
Added a bunch of missing colliders
That's it for now.
Cheers, Hannes
Changed files in this update