Hey everyone, new patch for the playtest!

Added a new stamina system to fight spamming attacks

Added perfect combos where players get rewarded for waiting a bit between attacks

Reworked a lot of the tutorials & added more

Can't equip a secondary weapon anymore when you haven't equipped a primary weapon

Fixed issues with ui not being exclusive

Fixed an issue where you could hold any item if it wasn't meant to be held

Fixed an issue with arena gates being too slow

Reworked enemy attack system - hopefully more dangerous and less buggy

can't open any menu during start sequence

Shadows don't disappear anymore when an object fades out