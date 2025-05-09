Greetings, pilots!

A new version is now available, bringing a number of important updates and improvements.

🎮 Updated Menu

The game menu has received a visual overhaul — the interface now looks cleaner and more pleasant.

🛠️ New Training Ground

A brand new training map has been added to replace the old draft level.

🌾 "Fields" Map Update

The LODs (Level of Detail) for trees have been updated — the forest should now look significantly better.

🎯 Improved Hit Detection

Hit registration has been enhanced, especially at high drone speeds.

🇺🇦 Ukrainian Localization

Minor improvements and fixes in the Ukrainian version of the game.

🎮 PS5 DualSense Preset

Players using the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller can now quickly start playing with a ready-made control preset.

🐞 Lots of Fixes and Improvements

Many bugs have been fixed, and overall game stability has been improved.

Thanks for your continued support and feedback!

If you notice any issues or have suggestions — please share them in the Steam Community or on Discord.