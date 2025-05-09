Thanks to community reports, we were able to swiftly identify several bugs and issues. This hotfix has been deployed to remedy high-priority issues related to logging, disconnects, and crashes. We're honored to present the first, but certainly not the last, patch notes for Equinox: Homecoming!

If you receive a "Server Mismatch" error, then please restart Steam so that your client processes the newest update.



Name Disclaimer: Moving forward, while naming their character during character creation, all players will see a warning message explaining that names cannot be edited and to avoid revealing information.



Group Invites: We identified and addressed a crash that occurred when players sent out Group invites.

Logs Improved: We identified and deployed a fix to enable additional logging. This will help the team investigate (and fix!) issues more easily. Moving forward, players can locate logs at AppData\Local\ThunderHorse\Saved\Logs.

Improved Log In Procedures

Disconnects: Identified and fixed a backend issue where disconnected players would have trouble logging back in.

Simultaneous Log Ins: Identified and fixed an issue that prevented large amounts of players from logging simultaneously.

Please continue to give us your ideas, feedback, suggestions, and bug reports. We want this game to be the best it can be and together we can be a force of nature. While we can't respond to every comment or enact each suggestion please know that we are listening, prioritizing, and busy developing future updates. We hope that in time, you'll see how the community’s collective feedback guides and informs our development plans. Until next time!