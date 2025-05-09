👨‍🍳👩‍🍳 Greetings Chefs!

**Time to take your gamepads out! We're happy to announce that Kebab Chefs has now full controller support!

Also you can enjoy the fully designed and tested Steam Deck experience!**

We encourage you to play with any XBox, Playstation or Steam Controller.

🎮 CONTROLLER & STEAM DECK SUPPORT

Enjoy a seamless cooking experience from the comfort of your couch. Your kitchen, your rules! Anywhere you play!👨‍🍳🕹️🔥

We’re actively working on bringing Kebab Chefs to console platforms with the full release! Stay tuned for updates as we continue expanding our kitchen.

🍕NEW PIZZA RECIPES





Pizza lovers, rejoice! We’ve fully revamped our pizza recipes and visuals to deliver the tastiest and most authentic pizza making experience.

Also we've added brand new pizza recipes you can unlock by mastering your pizza making skills! Of course, we couldn't think of a Kebab Chefs without the Kebab Pizza!

You can now unlock these new Pizza recipes:

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Kebab Pizza

Meat Lover's Pizza

🍽️ MENU SYSTEM REVAMPED





One of the things that we've not been favoring about Kebab Chefs was preparing a menu for the day. It's cool to have a daily menu every day. But the problem with the current menu system was that it was being quite dull. There were no parameters or conditions that can influence the way we prepare our daily menu.

That's why we felt the need to give a purpose for creating a menu every day. This is where food tags come in!



Bakery - Chicken - Fast Food - Kebab - Luxury - Pizza - Soup - Vegetarian - World Cuisine

Now we have all of our recipes tagged with 9 relative culinary categories and their unlock progression over those tags.

Also each of these tags have their unique menu bonuses which you can combine and benefit from! You can find the current bonus table on the left side of your menu.

You can unlock new recipes by leveling up each category on it's own!

What About Already Existing Saves?

As you know, Kebab Chefs is still in early access and can still may get save resetting features until the full release. But it's not the case now.

We also made a merging between the old and new system that can predict the levels on each category according to your game progress. So you can just continue from where you left off. But you're always welcome to start a new run to get the full new experience!

🍹NEW PUB GAME

💥 BREAKABLES





Ever felt the urge to dramatically slam down a plate after a stressful service? Now you can! Plates and Beer mugs are now fully destructible! Whether it’s an accident or just a burst of kitchen rage, shattering ceramics has never looked or sounded so satisfying.

Just be careful... broken dishes don’t clean themselves. 😉

⚡ NEW PERKS









We were running short of perks as we changed some game mechanics over the time. But we're back with another set of perks you can utilize! Let us know if you have more perk ideas!

⚡ BUG FIXES & ADJUSTMENTS

Bug Fixes:

**

Fixed phone ringing issue at tutorial.

Fixed items go into the ground when taking out of the box.

Fixed waiters walking backyard of the restaurant.

Fixed an issue where customers stuck to each other.

Fixed an issue where fried objects keep frying after taken out of the deep fryer.

Fixed issue with deep fryers not frying objects added on top of other fries.

Fixed issues with foods taken from service counter looks raw.

Fixed a problem where gourmets are still not invitable after meeting the requirements.

Fixed some rotten ingredients displayed with white icon.

Fixed an issue where tutorial progress may get stuck after slicing ribeye.

Fixed the sound bug when grilling a rotten item.

Fixed dish washing sink material

Sound fixes

Fixed an issue with some carpets causing customers to stuck.

**

Added & Adjusted:

**

Added gamepad and Steam Deck support

Added kicking players feature to lobby screen

Added extra indicators for tutorial

Added menu bonuses

Added VIP customers

Added new perks

Added drinking animation

Added Barbeque and Yoghurt sauce

Door open orientation adjustments

Menu UI Redesign

**

WHAT'S NEXT?

🍞🥖 BAKERY MODE

Have you ever dreamed about Kebab but running a French Bakery shop?

No? How not! We are working on a whole new experience for Kebab enjoyers with new pastry mechanics, coffee making and a chill bakery atmosphere.

Check out some WIP shots our artist have taken for you! We can not wait to show you some gameplay elements.

Note: Visuals below are still work in progress and definitely not final images









We are very excited for this and other updates we've planned for Kebab Chefs as we are getting closer to our full release this year!

We appreciate your patience for getting the Q1 update one month late than normally planned. We decided to work on some extra stuff before releasing the patch. We want thank you all for following along so far.

That's all for today and we hope to see you with some gameplay mechanics from our new game modes and seasons update!

You can join our discord community to have a more direct communication with the team since we work on discord as team all day.

Have fun!

Biotech Gameworks Team