Added access to credits in the main menu

Added a loading icon before the main menu displays

Fixed an issue causing a softlock in the binding window

Fixed an issue causing Savara to stay alive if hit after the prestige timer expires

Fixed an issue causing an aftershock/lightning duo to trigger more than intended

Fixed an armor blessing giving 20% of max health as armor when the maximum is only 15%

Fixed some localized texts in Spanish and Portuguese

Fixed aftershock duration miscalculation

Fixed Okarus armor pieces stacking only once

Fixed an issue causing an epic bleed blessing to never end

Fixed Ryusalar chest piece effect

Fixed some colors in armor customization

Fixed hub floor odd shapes

Fixed hub training room floor color