Added access to credits in the main menu
Added a loading icon before the main menu displays
Fixed an issue causing a softlock in the binding window
Fixed an issue causing Savara to stay alive if hit after the prestige timer expires
Fixed an issue causing an aftershock/lightning duo to trigger more than intended
Fixed an armor blessing giving 20% of max health as armor when the maximum is only 15%
Fixed some localized texts in Spanish and Portuguese
Fixed aftershock duration miscalculation
Fixed Okarus armor pieces stacking only once
Fixed an issue causing an epic bleed blessing to never end
Fixed Ryusalar chest piece effect
Fixed some colors in armor customization
Fixed hub floor odd shapes
Fixed hub training room floor color
Changed files in this update