Optimization:
- Increase weight of throws
- Resurrect in front of the enemy (now resurrect at least some distance from the enemy)
- Can open the microphone to talk even after death
Bug fixes:
- Try to fix dummy
- Try to fix the bullets going through the wall.
3.Try to fix can not cut the gun, can not fire, can not throw mine
- Try to fix the sound of stuck umbrella
- Grenade can't be thrown into the window
- Return to lobby button
- Cannot refresh the mission
- Carrier related problems
- Grenade related problems
10.Repair the opening robbery lag
Update welfare CDK: FMTC0509LZLZSD
Changed files in this update