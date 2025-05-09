 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18404141
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization:

  1. Increase weight of throws
  2. Resurrect in front of the enemy (now resurrect at least some distance from the enemy)
  3. Can open the microphone to talk even after death

Bug fixes:

  1. Try to fix dummy
  2. Try to fix the bullets going through the wall.
    3.Try to fix can not cut the gun, can not fire, can not throw mine
  3. Try to fix the sound of stuck umbrella
  4. Grenade can't be thrown into the window
  5. Return to lobby button
  6. Cannot refresh the mission
  7. Carrier related problems
  8. Grenade related problems
    10.Repair the opening robbery lag

Update welfare CDK: FMTC0509LZLZSD

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2324111
