Bug Fixes
- Fixed sound effects playing for fortifications in the fog of war.
- Fixed unit floating text showing for fortifications in the fog of war.
- Fixed unit resources gained floating overlay showing for enemies.
- Fixed Resource Network on Acrin Crash Site sometimes showing the wrong number.
- Fixed Something Wicked weapon not being visible.
- Systemic Reset no longer removes buffs and debuffs from passive actions.
- Internal Repair Station is now categorized as a buff.
Changed files in this update