9 May 2025 Build 18404113 Edited 9 May 2025 – 14:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed sound effects playing for fortifications in the fog of war.
  • Fixed unit floating text showing for fortifications in the fog of war.
  • Fixed unit resources gained floating overlay showing for enemies.
  • Fixed Resource Network on Acrin Crash Site sometimes showing the wrong number.
  • Fixed Something Wicked weapon not being visible.
  • Systemic Reset no longer removes buffs and debuffs from passive actions.
  • Internal Repair Station is now categorized as a buff.

