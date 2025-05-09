 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18404027 Edited 9 May 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Heyo! One more quick hot fix. Had an issue with a video not playing in the credits. All fixed up! Ok bye!!

-Fixed original concept vid in credits not playing

