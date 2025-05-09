(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone

Today's update details are as follows:

BUG/Fix

Fixed the problem that the first item in the second row of artifact components would be blocked by the border. Fixed the problem that the Ice Skull Mage's ice magic array function would freeze the character in the "invincible" state. Fixed the problem that the skill level did not update when the exclusive treasure changed the blessing level.

Optimization

Adjusted the scrolling speed of all windows and the logic of scrolling when selecting. Naxun (character using sword weapons). The casting speed of "Mad Shadow Thousand Blades" is increased by 1.2 times, and the number of attacks and speed of "Instant Shadow Thousand Army Break" are increased by "Attack Speed".

