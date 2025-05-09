 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18403829 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
V0.3.0.2-EA Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
1.Fixed the progress bar disappearance bug in rounds after the first.
2.Fixed the relic "Golden Scythe" failed to affect tiles containing green elements under certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3066571
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3066572
  • Loading history…
