PERFORMANCE
- Fixed an issue where the game would get into an infinite initial load over bad resolution settings. This was preventing players from getting to the main menu.
_Dev note: _We recommend to double check the resolution settings in the Display tab to ensure desired output.
- Various crash fixes related to the GPU and dying in a specific mission on Permadeath mode. (DLC)
AUDIO
Fixed an audio crash that occurred when the game was running while the PC went into sleep mode.
Fixed an audio issue which led to excessively loud sound volumes.
Fixed an audio issue preventing a sound from looping when playing Horde Assault for longer than 30 minutes. (DLC)
OTHER
- Fixed an issue where the Unreal logo was showing as the icon on the toolbar instead of Days Gone.
Dev note: Issue may persist until local icon cache is updated.
Thank you for your continued feedback and support. We will have further updates in the near future.
