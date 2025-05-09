 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18403805 Edited 9 May 2025 – 23:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PERFORMANCE

  • Fixed an issue where the game would get into an infinite initial load over bad resolution settings. This was preventing players from getting to the main menu.

_Dev note: _We recommend to double check the resolution settings in the Display tab to ensure desired output.

  • Various crash fixes related to the GPU and dying in a specific mission on Permadeath mode. (DLC)

AUDIO

  • Fixed an audio crash that occurred when the game was running while the PC went into sleep mode.

  • Fixed an audio issue which led to excessively loud sound volumes.

  • Fixed an audio issue preventing a sound from looping when playing Horde Assault for longer than 30 minutes. (DLC)

OTHER

  • Fixed an issue where the Unreal logo was showing as the icon on the toolbar instead of Days Gone.

Dev note: Issue may persist until local icon cache is updated.

If you are experiencing any issues, please Submit a Request to support.bendstudio.com.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support. We will have further updates in the near future.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Days Gone : Multi Region Depot 1259421
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Days Gone : Japan Region Depot 1259422
  • Loading history…
