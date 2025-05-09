 Skip to content

9 May 2025
Hello everyone, here's a small patch of bug fixes and adjustments for the update v0.4.0.

Fixed:

  • Cashier not working when hired midday

  • Cheese slice container issue

  • Cheese holding issue

  • Adding uncooked nuggets to cooked ones when clicked with a fryer basket

  • Cashier customization save issue

  • Worker customization save issue for older saves

  • Renovation app localization fixes

  • Lane lines of roads

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2916430/Fast_Food_Simulator/

Want to give feedback, have a chat, or find players to play with? Join our Discord here: No Ceiling Games

