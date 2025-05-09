Hello everyone, here's a small patch of bug fixes and adjustments for the update v0.4.0.

Fixed:

Cashier not working when hired midday

Cheese slice container issue

Cheese holding issue

Adding uncooked nuggets to cooked ones when clicked with a fryer basket

Cashier customization save issue

Worker customization save issue for older saves

Renovation app localization fixes

Lane lines of roads

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2916430/Fast_Food_Simulator/

Want to give feedback, have a chat, or find players to play with? Join our Discord here: No Ceiling Games