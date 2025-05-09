Hello everyone, here's a small patch of bug fixes and adjustments for the update v0.4.0.
Fixed:
-
Cashier not working when hired midday
-
Cheese slice container issue
-
Cheese holding issue
-
Adding uncooked nuggets to cooked ones when clicked with a fryer basket
-
Cashier customization save issue
-
Worker customization save issue for older saves
-
Renovation app localization fixes
-
Lane lines of roads
