Hi everyone!
The response to Switchblade has been great to see so far. Thank you so much! Here is a build to address some feedback I've received in the past day.
-
Fixed leaderboards not showing a failure notification when offline.
-
Added mutators to the campaign menu. They will disable leaderboards and ranks.
-
Fixed Drones (or Chargers, or Chompers...) beginning a charge in one direction, but actually charging in a different direction.
-
Added music fading between game states.
-
Improved visibility of the controls in the bottom left, mainly to make it more obvious that there is a quick restart feature.
-
Improved the effect when a Shielder destroys a bullet.
-
Updated the credits to add a missing name.
-
Added alt subtitles to all bosses, so they will pick one out of a random pool per boss.
-
Updated help popup of Blast to make it a little less confusing.
