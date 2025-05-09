Hi everyone!

The response to Switchblade has been great to see so far. Thank you so much! Here is a build to address some feedback I've received in the past day.

Fixed leaderboards not showing a failure notification when offline.

Added mutators to the campaign menu. They will disable leaderboards and ranks.

Fixed Drones (or Chargers, or Chompers...) beginning a charge in one direction, but actually charging in a different direction.

Added music fading between game states.

Improved visibility of the controls in the bottom left, mainly to make it more obvious that there is a quick restart feature.

Improved the effect when a Shielder destroys a bullet.

Updated the credits to add a missing name.

Added alt subtitles to all bosses, so they will pick one out of a random pool per boss.