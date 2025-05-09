 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18403643 Edited 9 May 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Update Notes – Performance Improvements When Placing Furniture
We’ve implemented an important optimization to improve the building experience! Previously, placing furniture could cause a short screen stutter or lag. This was due to the way the game updated the navigation mesh in real-time.

With this update:

🧠 Smarter NavMesh handling: The system now efficiently updates only when needed, reducing performance spikes.

⚡️ Smoother experience: Placing shelves, counters, or any furniture is now much more responsive.

🏗️ Future-ready: This change helps prepare the game for larger stores and bulk furniture placement.

Thanks to everyone for your feedback — we're always working to make your store management smoother and more fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3579921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link