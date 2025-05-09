 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18403633 Edited 9 May 2025 – 13:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes and Changes

  • Kick Skill Update
    The kick skill now only consumes a charge when it hits an enemy. You can use it freely to destroy environmental objects without cost.

  • Key Binding Fixes
    Fixed an issue where custom key bindings weren’t working properly. Flashlight was hard-coded to "L"—this has now been corrected.

  • Shoulder Swap Key Renamed
    In the key binding menu, the shoulder swap function was previously listed as "CAMREA." It has now been renamed for clarity.

  • ESC Key Now Closes Pause Menu
    You can now exit the pause menu using the ESC key.

  • Bleeding Damage Added
    Enemies can now apply bleeding to the player.
    This effect appears in the STATUS section on the right side of the screen.
    Bleeding has a timer but can be removed by using healing items.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link