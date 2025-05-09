Fixes and Changes
-
Kick Skill Update
The kick skill now only consumes a charge when it hits an enemy. You can use it freely to destroy environmental objects without cost.
-
Key Binding Fixes
Fixed an issue where custom key bindings weren’t working properly. Flashlight was hard-coded to "L"—this has now been corrected.
-
Shoulder Swap Key Renamed
In the key binding menu, the shoulder swap function was previously listed as "CAMREA." It has now been renamed for clarity.
-
ESC Key Now Closes Pause Menu
You can now exit the pause menu using the ESC key.
-
Bleeding Damage Added
Enemies can now apply bleeding to the player.
This effect appears in the STATUS section on the right side of the screen.
Bleeding has a timer but can be removed by using healing items.
