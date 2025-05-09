Fixes and Changes

Kick Skill Update

The kick skill now only consumes a charge when it hits an enemy. You can use it freely to destroy environmental objects without cost.

Key Binding Fixes

Fixed an issue where custom key bindings weren’t working properly. Flashlight was hard-coded to "L"—this has now been corrected.

Shoulder Swap Key Renamed

In the key binding menu, the shoulder swap function was previously listed as "CAMREA." It has now been renamed for clarity.

ESC Key Now Closes Pause Menu

You can now exit the pause menu using the ESC key.