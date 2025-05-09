 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18403418 Edited 9 May 2025 – 13:06:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've made several important fixes and improvements based on your feedback:

🛠️ Fixed a crash that occurred when selecting the Settings option from the Main Menu.

✅ Mission system improvements:

-The Restock Mission now tracks all restocked products, not just one.
-Cashier Checkouts now contribute to mission progress.
-Mission rewards have been increased for better progression.

🔇 Footstep sounds will now stop correctly when interacting with the PC or Checkout.

🚗 Car wheels no longer clip through the ground.

💬 Customer complaints about pricing have been improved. They will now only react if a price exceeds a 10% cap — and they’ll stop spamming the chat with repetitive messages.

🎵 Background music is now working as intended.

🛎️ A new “Door Ring – New Customer” toggle has been added to the Settings menu.

💬 Fixed an issue where Loan text displayed as unreadable or strange characters.

