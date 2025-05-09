KCCN Special Report

Citizens of Kado City, brace yourselves. an unprecedented event has shaken the region.

Following the recent arrival of our industrious Metal-type friends, reports have come in that their work near the experimental facility has triggered something unexpected. A strange pylon, discovered at the heart of the construction zone, has activated and torn open a shimmering portal to… well, we don't know!

However, what emerged from that portal is being described as mystifying, otherworldly, and downright arcane. More on this story shortly.

Hey Kādo Keepers!

We're excited to announce that a brand new Kādomon type has entered the fray: Mystic.

Mysterious, powerful, and born of strange energies, these Kādomon seem unlike anything you've seen before, some even resemble objects from our world! (see if you can find them all)

Arcane Adventure Introduces

✨ New Kādomon Type: Mystic

🌀 8 New Evolution Lines (24 new Kādomon total!)

🔮 8 Brand New Items

🏞️ And A Mysterious New Battle Background

We’re incredibly excited to unleash this new wave of content and see what wild teams you’ll create. The portal is open, the Mystic energy is spreading and Kādo Keepers everywhere must be ready.

Thank you for all your support and feedback thus far. This community is incredible, and we can’t wait to see your thoughts on this new update.

Stay vigilant… the Mystic type has only just arrived.

The Kādomon Team ❤️

Patch 1.9.0 Notes

NEW CONTENT

Added Mystic Type to the game

8 new Kādomon lines (24 total new Kādomon!)

New battle background

8 new items

Bugfixes

Fixed Scrapek's line SUPER gaining 9999 strength.

Fixed Weevour's line triggered SUPER (like from Turtort) firing at infinite targets.

Kadomon can no longer gain energy and use their super from damage that causes them to faint.

Kadomon can now trigger their SUPER multiple times if they gain enough energy at once.

Kadomon no longer gain energy from "triggered attacks".

Fixed Garbigeddon having the wrong icon.

Fixed Lightning Lure having incorrect name.

Fixed Chaos type Kadomon being Relic type incorrectly.

Added new pixel sprites to some Kadomon.

Got ideas for naming these new Kādomon in your language? Help us out over in [our Discord](https%3A%2F%2Fdiscord.gg%2FcXxTGMUdJf)!

Spotted any bugs? Please report them through our Bug Report Form.