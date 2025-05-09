- Fixed an issue where marble could get stuck outside tube.
- Fixed incorrect sound effects for marbles.
- Added the ability to jump while on ladders.
- Added a low-stamina warning alert.
- Optimized menu UI interaction logic.
- Increased stamina consumption when jumping in water.
- Added mouse cursor display in small-screen mode.
- Improved color contrast between certain backgrounds and foregrounds.
- Resolved soft-lock issues in some level designs.
- Added an automatic prompt when the playtest ends.
20250509 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3555351
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update