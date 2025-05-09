 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18403366
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where marble could get stuck outside tube.
  2. Fixed incorrect sound effects for marbles.
  3. Added the ability to jump while on ladders.
  4. Added a low-stamina warning alert.
  5. Optimized menu UI interaction logic.
  6. Increased stamina consumption when jumping in water.
  7. Added mouse cursor display in small-screen mode.
  8. Improved color contrast between certain backgrounds and foregrounds.
  9. Resolved soft-lock issues in some level designs.
  10. Added an automatic prompt when the playtest ends.

