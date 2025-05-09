 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18403350 Edited 9 May 2025 – 13:13:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enabled the Steam Workshop.
Currently, it's only enabled with the ability to view images.
The dedicated Workshop item upload feature hasn't been developed yet—for now, uploads can only be done via SteamCMD.
Workshop-related functions will be gradually improved in the future, eventually allowing full customization of the protagonist's model.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link