Enabled the Steam Workshop.
Currently, it's only enabled with the ability to view images.
The dedicated Workshop item upload feature hasn't been developed yet—for now, uploads can only be done via SteamCMD.
Workshop-related functions will be gradually improved in the future, eventually allowing full customization of the protagonist's model.
Updated 2025/5/9
