Dear Community,

We are very pleased to release the next major update V0.5.0.

Achievements System

It's been requested for a long time – now there are achievements for Tormentis too. Since mobile players should also have this feature, it was a bit more complicated, and a system had to be developed that manages all data and counters on the server side and awards achievements, which are then synchronized with Steam.

There are 38 achievements in total, 4 of which are hidden. We hope you enjoy hunting and discovering achievements!

Daily Login Calendar

From now on, players will receive small rewards every day. The login calendar contains 7 rewards that can be collected one after the other. We don't want players to feel pressured. Therefore, the calendar has been designed so that it doesn't reset just because you don't have time to play for 1-2 days. Only after three days does the calendar reset to day 1.

There are currently three different login calendars tied to level ranges. More will be added in the future.

Balancing

There are currently several topics in Discord regarding balancing. We are monitoring these topics very closely and trying to compare and understand players' opinions and feelings with the collected data and dungeon results.

The first skills have already been adjusted, and more will follow in the next updates.

Vision: Revising the League System

Our vision is to develop a game with a competitive league system that is fun for both casual and dedicated players. Therefore, we are planning a major overhaul in an upcoming major update.

While losing league points can be demotivating for casual players, dedicated players demand a strong focus on their dungeon defense and a noticeable loss of league points when conquering dungeons.

We want to implement this in different leagues, where the importance of one's own dungeon defense and the potential loss of trophies increase with increasing league level.

The duration of a league season should be significantly shortened so that no player feels compelled to play for four or six weeks in a row to actively participate in league activities. We also want to limit the number of attacks per season – each player should be able to decide when these attacks are carried out or adapt them to their own circumstances.

Due to the shortened duration of a league season, somewhat smaller rewards have to be distributed. Here, we would like to introduce a token system that allows players to purchase special rewards for league tokens, including cosmetics and other special rewards.

We would, of course, be very happy to hear your ideas and thoughts on this vision and share them with us on Discord or our Steam Community board!

Outlook

In the coming updates, we plan to implement the new room system and further revise the skills to ensure a balanced approach across all weapon types.

Furthermore, we've decided that this update will be the last major update without new dungeon assets (cosmetic content, dungeon themes, dungeon backgrounds, new monsters, or traps). With this, we want to begin further expanding the game's variety with each upcoming major update.

All Changes

Achievement System (including Steam Achievements)

Daily Login Rewards

Visible Instance ID for better support

Game now pauses when the dungeon menu is open

Enemy refresh cost increased

Call of Armor skill effect icon fixed

Error handling of loaded dungeons improved

Boss Arena space on minimap fixed

Arctic Spear damage fixed

Settings - Shadow can now be properly deactivated

Reforging resource cost reduced

Unit placement in the Boss Arena tree fixed

Space requirements of various units revised (Basic 1x1, Elite 2x2 to 2x3, Boss 3x3)

Connected crossplay Steam + Mobile without ads on mobile devices

Balancing Changes Skills

Cold Arrow: Increased arrow speed

Cold Arrow: Increased hit radius

Fire Arrow: Increased arrow speed

Fire Arrow: Increased hit radius

Explosive Arrow: Increased hit radius

Explosive Arrow: Slightly increased effect radius

Multishot: Slightly increased hit radius

Arctic Spear: Slightly increased hit radius

Arctic Spear: Increased damage

Firebolt: Increased arrow speed

Firebolt: Increased hit radius

Barrage: Reduced cooldown

Barrage: Slightly increased damage

Dodge: Increased skill effect duration

Dodge: Slightly increased passive bonus

We would like to warmly welcome new players and would be delighted to see you on Discord.

We hope you enjoy the new game features and changes!

Your Tormentis Team

Oliver and Andrea