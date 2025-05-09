 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18403311 Edited 9 May 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ [Update Notice] – Gameplay & Story Improvements
Hello, this is the Slayer development team!
In this update, we’ve implemented several fixes and improvements to enhance your gameplay experience and help you better understand the world of Slayer.

✨ Update Details
Fixed a bug from the last update where the tutorial achievement could not be completed.

Added a loading screen when transitioning to the next stage, so players can better track progress.

Added a fade-out effect when opening doors with keys to strengthen visual presentation.

Removed the chapter selection scene, as it will not be used in future chapters.

Added a story scene after the main scene to help players understand the game’s world and lore more easily.

Adjusted the camera to provide a wider field of view for smoother gameplay.

Thank you for your ongoing support!
We will continue improving Slayer to deliver the best experience possible.

— Slayer Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1842321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link