🛠️ [Update Notice] – Gameplay & Story Improvements

Hello, this is the Slayer development team!

In this update, we’ve implemented several fixes and improvements to enhance your gameplay experience and help you better understand the world of Slayer.

✨ Update Details

Fixed a bug from the last update where the tutorial achievement could not be completed.

Added a loading screen when transitioning to the next stage, so players can better track progress.

Added a fade-out effect when opening doors with keys to strengthen visual presentation.

Removed the chapter selection scene, as it will not be used in future chapters.

Added a story scene after the main scene to help players understand the game’s world and lore more easily.

Adjusted the camera to provide a wider field of view for smoother gameplay.

Thank you for your ongoing support!

We will continue improving Slayer to deliver the best experience possible.

— Slayer Dev Team