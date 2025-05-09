First of all we'd like to thank everyone who played the Bygone Dreams Prologue so far! Your feedback has been invaluable and we've already fixed numerous issues that players have encountered.

Today we are pushing the first update, the highlights of which are:

Brand New Chapter:

We have added one more chapter to the prologue for players to experience another quirky section of the game. This chapter will see Wa re-enact a famous play with the help of a bunch of amusing (but unfortunately quite misguided) robots. Most importantly however, it will allow players to experience weapon and armor upgrades, curios, which add a unique twist to the combat gameplay, as well as 2 new weapons and of course, a brand new boss fight!

Camera Shake Slider:

We've heard you - by far the most request feature has been added and players can now go into input settings to adjust the intensity of camera movement while moving!

We've also added a few more quality of life improvements, fixed a bunch of bugs and updated some errors with translations.

Thank you again for all your feedback and we hope you look forward to the full game! Don't forget to wishlist the full version and share your feedback of the new update!