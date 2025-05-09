This is what has changed in Early Access 3.8

• Bronze screws can now be pulled out of the wall more quickly.

• Blue screws can now be pulled out of the wall more quickly.

• Removed an extra virus from W1-6.

• Removed the repeating beeping sound effect from the help bots that hold arrows up.

• Button prompts have been added to the telescopes.

• Changed Bolts voice so that he always sounds happy when he enters a level.

• Fixed a button prompt from staying on screen from a ground screw in W1-7 Treasure Castle.

• Added some rocks near the rocket in W1-2 to prevent some water deaths.

• Added some fences near the spanner in W1-4 to prevent some water deaths.

• Updated the microchip models in Bit's and Bot's and in the intro cut scene.

• Updated the microchip stand models on the main levels in Bit's and Bot's and in the intro cut scene.

• Updated the microchip stand models on the bonus levels in Bit's and Bot's and in the intro cut scene.

• Updated the fish models.

• Updated the blow fish models.

• Updated the sheep models.

• Updated the portal sheep models.

• Updated the crocodile models.