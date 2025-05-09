 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18403209 Edited 9 May 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • “Call Squad to this Base”, added to U.S. Base Radios.

  • Player squad members will now engage enemies further away.

  • Player Squad members are now better at detecting enemies.

  • Player Squad members now run faster on follow if falling behind.

  • Player Squad members now have some health regeneration.

  • Bombsight will now disable when dying or exiting planes while using it.

  • VC Player Squad will now fast travel along player.

  • VC fast travel limited to once per 10 min.

  • Skycrane is now more agile.

  • SA2 missiles have decreased max turn rate.

  • The game no longer crashes when dying while operating artillery (should also work for other
    situations where audio nuke bug happens).

  • Squad radio operator and medic can now be called using both command menu and chat even after
    they die and are replaced by a new recruit.

Thanks beta testers!

