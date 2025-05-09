-
“Call Squad to this Base”, added to U.S. Base Radios.
Player squad members will now engage enemies further away.
Player Squad members are now better at detecting enemies.
Player Squad members now run faster on follow if falling behind.
Player Squad members now have some health regeneration.
Bombsight will now disable when dying or exiting planes while using it.
VC Player Squad will now fast travel along player.
VC fast travel limited to once per 10 min.
Skycrane is now more agile.
SA2 missiles have decreased max turn rate.
The game no longer crashes when dying while operating artillery (should also work for other
situations where audio nuke bug happens).
Squad radio operator and medic can now be called using both command menu and chat even after
they die and are replaced by a new recruit.
Thanks beta testers!
