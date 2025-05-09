Hello!

I’m excited to share this update with you. It’s the first of many that I’ll be releasing in 2025 to enhance the game's quality before we begin working on the second chapter of the adventure. All of this is possible thanks to your incredible and valuable feedback, thank you!

First of all, a brand-new start screen!

First integration of the new user interface, which also includes the much-requested difficulty settings feature. While it’s not fully functional yet, it will allow you in the future to adjust the game for fewer encounters and easier battles, giving you the option to enjoy the world of Oaths of Light at your own pace and however you prefer.

Reworked game introduction

It’s a complete remake of the game’s introduction. It offers a better introduction to the world and mechanics at a much faster pace, while still keeping it concise and digestible.

Small details

I’ve decided to add manpus to the game! They’ll help bring better expressiveness to the characters and make the dialogues much livelier!



What's coming up next?

My plan for 2025 is to complete the new user interface, along with quality of life improvements and level design updates. After that, I’ll continue working on the second chapter of our story.

I want to thank you all once again for the love and feedback you’ve given. I’m actively working on the game, so if you have anything you'd like to share or just want to say hi, join the Discord server!

See you soon!