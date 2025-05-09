Visitors to your station can now cause damage as they pass by and use items. Visitors now also wander around your station, so using crew only door access to restrict them from your production items is a sensible option.

Patch notes:-

Visitors will now wander around your station sightseeing.

Visitors can cause wear and tear on items they are using or passing by.

Improve: Storage more likely to leak if some damage or visitor nearby.

Improve: Algae farm water usage reduced.

Fix: Airlock dock overlay now shows as red if docking disabled.

Fix: Large trader ships at airlocks had visitor spawn issues.

Fix: Visitors could become stuck if locked behind crew only doors. Now return to ship when access granted.

Nick