 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18403049 Edited 9 May 2025 – 12:46:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The head-to-head team selection panel on the homepage now included the teams' attributes and elo ratings.

  • The match result simulation system has been adjusted.

  • Added West Indies to the downloadable section.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link