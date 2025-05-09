 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18403003 Edited 9 May 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

■ New Features

  • Automatic Live Patch Application: Latest patches will now be automatically applied without requiring client restart.

  • Skill Activation Sounds Added: Sound effects will now play when skills are activated.

■ Improvements

  • Nanika Activation Timing Adjustment: Previously, Nanika's ability would activate immediately after being summoned or dropped onto the field. Now, there will be a cooldown period before activation.

  • Time-Out Victory Condition Change: When time runs out, if both teams have equal HP, the winner will now be determined based on score.

■ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Issue with Stones Appearing on Field Edges: Fixed an issue where Nanika could be generated outside the playable area when using skills that summon Nanika to random locations on the opponent's field.

Windows 64-bit Depot 2952071
macOS Depot 2952072
