■ New Features
-
Automatic Live Patch Application: Latest patches will now be automatically applied without requiring client restart.
-
Skill Activation Sounds Added: Sound effects will now play when skills are activated.
■ Improvements
-
Nanika Activation Timing Adjustment: Previously, Nanika's ability would activate immediately after being summoned or dropped onto the field. Now, there will be a cooldown period before activation.
-
Time-Out Victory Condition Change: When time runs out, if both teams have equal HP, the winner will now be determined based on score.
■ Bug Fixes
- Fixed Issue with Stones Appearing on Field Edges: Fixed an issue where Nanika could be generated outside the playable area when using skills that summon Nanika to random locations on the opponent's field.
Changed files in this update