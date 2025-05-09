i tried to clean up what i could.

some sounds are missing. some levels are low.

some of the sounds dont sound great or are maybe now incorrect.

this is expected and will be fixed very shortly.

i was able to clean up some projectile bugs and make the triple fireball a bit more effective.

its available for free in the spell book today for testing.

projectiles are no longer able to break doors.... it doesnt make sense... but its much weirder to accidentally shoot a door you didnt want to. so thats my design decision. its intentional.

hopefully everything feels tighter with every build, im always trying to improve with little tweaks if i see it.

MQ has been submitted to id@xbox for concept approval... i would really love to target xbox. i think a console game might be easier to nail down with the set hardware. would be my preference to be an exclusive title. but no one actually wants that anymore.