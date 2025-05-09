 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18402945 Edited 9 May 2025 – 13:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

修复：

  1. 修复指向性法术箭头颜色错误的问题
  2. 修复【假面草】左侧如果不是植物，会出现计数负数的问题
  3. 修复事件【花钱开地】中，地块开拓完毕却还可以花钱开地的问题
  4. 修复在开包时，先获取一个再出售一个可以获得两份钱的问题
  5. 修复【瘪豚豚】上一回合收成后下一回合也显示免除时间爆炸惩罚的问题
    调整：
  6. 高概率箱子开出金色和彩色的概率略微提高了
  7. 箱子现在的涨价是指数级了
  8. 挂件【叶上露珠】所需的收成次数略微提高了

