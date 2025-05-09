Qanga is evolving once again.

This update introduces new threats with the arrival of fresh Sangline variants, alongside new opportunities for the most daring Cyborgs. From enhanced enemies to technical optimizations and economic features, every expedition is now more strategic than ever.

Thank you for your continued feedback — it helps us refine the experience. Here’s what’s coming in this new version:

🚀 NEW FEATURES 🚀

New Sanglines Incoming

Three new Sangline types have emerged across the surface. The Gas Sac, previously present in limited areas for testing, is now fully integrated with finalized behaviors, sound effects, and deadly interactions. It is joined by two additional variants, bringing new tactical threats to your expeditions.

Main characteristics:

Gas Sac

Explodes when near the player.

Releases a toxic cloud on death.

Slow but unpredictable.

Dangerous in groups or confined spaces.

Flyer

Flies and attacks in diving motions.

Hard to hit, especially in open areas.

Moves erratically to dodge shots.

Fragile but fast.

Sand Digger

Burrows underground and emerges to attack.

Detectable through ground vibrations or dust eruptions.

Perfect for ambush tactics.

Tough, with a surface-based area attack.

New Structure: The Refinery

A refinery is now available in select zones. It allows Cyborgs to deposit harvested materials and sell them with a processing bonus. This new interaction point becomes a strategic stop to maximize profits from exploration and loot.

New locations

Two major new areas are now accessible in Qanga: a ruined city overgrown with vegetation and an abandoned fortified metropolis. These environments have been added on an experimental basis, primarily to perform performance tests and offer a first glimpse of the post-disaster atmosphere we aim to develop.

You’ll find them near Toronto and Moscow.

We want to be fully transparent: these zones currently rely on raw asset versions, which will be thoroughly reworked by our team in the coming months to align with the game’s artistic direction.

In parallel, we’ve also added several smaller, handcrafted locations, designed to better illustrate the kind of environments you’ll be able to explore in Qanga in the future. While the level of detail is still limited, these additions lay the foundation for our long-term vision—one we intend to keep expanding with your feedback.

⚙️ PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATIONS ⚙️

General performance improvements in densely populated areas.

Optimization of turret behaviors and sound effects.

Stability and movement enhancements for all hovercraft vehicles — braking is still under adjustment.

Fixed an issue that caused hovercraft to flip under certain conditions.

Temporary removal of DLSS support due to a technical issue. We're currently investigating the cause to restore it as soon as possible.

🛠 UI AND CONTROLS IMPROVEMENTS 🛠

Improved quest and contract UI with better visual and audio feedback.

Partial UI overhaul for all vehicles to make info easier to read.

Adjustments to turret UI and SFX for better user experience.

🔧 BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS 🔧

Fixed the bug that caused hovercraft to flip in specific situations.

All vehicles now spawn with randomized colors in the world.

Added a dynamic market rate system: each vendor can now apply static or evolving prices based on stock, with automatic recovery to default values over time.

Players can now buy and resell items to each other that are not available by default in vendors’ inventories.

_This is only the beginning of what Sangline evolution has in store. Each new form challenges your tactics, your awareness… and your survival.

Keep exploring, keep adapting — and above all, keep moving.

The team remains attentive to your feedback on Discord to keep shaping a world as alive as it is dangerous.

_