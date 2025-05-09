 Skip to content

Major 9 May 2025 Build 18402772
Update notes via Steam Community

Official Game Update — May Patch Notes

Dear players,

We are pleased to announce the latest update, focused on improving your experience and expanding game functionality:

New Topics Added — Because learning random facts about frogs at 2 AM is what gaming is all about.

Bug Fixes — Our team hunted them down with precision. The bugs didn’t stand a chance.

Lobby Search Feature — No more blind guessing. Find your friends, or at least people pretending to be friends.

Experimental Browser Mode — Now you can play right from your browser. It’s in early testing, so don’t be surprised if it’s a bit quirky.

Workshop Fixes — Your custom topics will now actually appear in the Workshop. You’re welcome.

Thank you for playing and staying with us — more updates (and hopefully fewer bugs) coming soon!

Sincerely,
The Dev Team
Serious about games. Occasionally unserious about everything else.

