Official Game Update — May Patch Notes
Dear players,
We are pleased to announce the latest update, focused on improving your experience and expanding game functionality:
New Topics Added — Because learning random facts about frogs at 2 AM is what gaming is all about.
Bug Fixes — Our team hunted them down with precision. The bugs didn’t stand a chance.
Lobby Search Feature — No more blind guessing. Find your friends, or at least people pretending to be friends.
Experimental Browser Mode — Now you can play right from your browser. It’s in early testing, so don’t be surprised if it’s a bit quirky.
Workshop Fixes — Your custom topics will now actually appear in the Workshop. You’re welcome.
Thank you for playing and staying with us — more updates (and hopefully fewer bugs) coming soon!
Sincerely,
The Dev Team
Serious about games. Occasionally unserious about everything else.
Changed files in this update