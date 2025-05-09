Hey Pond residents! We’ve just rolled out the Build 2.4.19324.10.12, QoL updates and fixed issues. Dive into the details below and check out the exciting balance changes we've made—your gameplay just got a whole lot better!
A quick note, this patch ONLY applies to PC players, consoles will be updated later with all of these fixes.
⬆️ Updates:
-
Introducing a WHOLE NEW PET SYSTEM, because everybody needs a (new) friend sometimes. Prepare yourself to find and befriend some of the most adorable and deadly fellas that live rent free on the pond. Who’s a good boy again?
-
NEW QUIRKS: You get a quirk, I get a quirk, everybody gets a quirk! Up to 8 new skin quirks have been added to the game! The following Axolotls got their brand-new Quirks:
-
Kickstarter
-
Bucket
-
Chad
-
Bananalotl
-
Tree
-
Count
-
Pumpkin
-
Cartoon.
-
-
Egg rooms and Secret room eggs and skins pools updated.
- Chad, Bucket, Bananalotl, Tree, Count, Pumpkin and Cartoon will now appear on the regular unlock pool instead of secret room pool.
-
Updated the card's VFX when unlocking a new Axolotl Egg.
-
Daily Run’s build pop-up close button prompt updated from “Esc” key to “E” key on keyboard configuration.
-
Egg unlock screen subtitle text changed from grey to white for visual coherence.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed issue where shiny skins cards won’t have the name displayed on the preview when playing a daily run.
-
Fixed issue where the UI button prompts would overlap with their correspondent text displays on the co-op menu.
-
Fixed issue when scrapping and swapping weapons would give the player the rewards from the scrap without losing the weapon.
-
Fixed issue where Player 1 would get blackscreen issues before pressing the pause button when any room or run is still loading.
-
Fixed issue when defeating Socket Snake (and Solid Ice Snake) while performing their bombing attack, the splashing VFX would get stuck near the door and wouldn’t go off.
-
Fixed issue when a player would die and respawn in the tutorial, enemy bullets would not impact nor damage the player anymore.
-
Fixed issue when interacting with the Blacksmith’s menu the first input wouldn’t work and the player would have to press the button again for it to properly select the weapon.
-
Fixed issue where the Annihilator weapon would not shoot.
-
Fixed issue where spamming the daily run door, would let the player enter with any weapon or skin they were carrying instead of the mandatory ones.
-
Fixed issue when a player equipped with the Slime skin could get stuck out of bounds with a dash ability.
-
Fixed exploit where players using the Buccaneer inside the Leech King room could repeatedly kill and revive each for infinite farming in co-op mode.
-
Fixed issue when opening an item chest, the player would not receive anything from it if the animation of the items appearing on the screen was not properly finished.
-
Fixed issue where Cthulotl (and Elder Cthulotl) eye’s attack would go on after defeating their first phase.
-
Fixed issue where a player using any language different from English would change any game setting via the pause menu in the HUB, the game would default them to the English language.
-
Fixed issue where the Telekinesis barrier wouldn’t be properly centered with the player’s crosshair.
-
Fixed issue where a player would lose input after pressing the button many times to buy a weapon.
-
Fixed issue where the aim assist would target a dead ghost enemy after the ghost wave was defeated on the Elder Cthulotl’s boss fight.
-
Partially fixed an issue where a player could get infinite petting SFX noises by following certain steps. (Note: the bug may still appear in certain cases in local co-op mode, this will be addressed in a future update)
🛠️ Online Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed issue where players were not able to interact with weapons when playing co-op.
-
Fixed issue where a player can get blocked in a room if they lost their connection when playing co-op.
-
Fixed issue where Player 2 would automatically get an AK weapon when going back to the HUB (by dying or abandoning) when playing co-op.
-
Fixed issue where the online co-op’s menu text would overlap with the selectors in various languages.
-
Fixed issue with the online’s matchmaking system where players were having difficulties finding matches based on the caps sensitivity of the codes.
-
The game will now prevent players with different versions from attempting online co-op. (Note: currently, no error message will be displayed when this occurs, this will be addressed in a later update)
🔁 Sync Issues
-
Fixed issue where special bullets shot from certain items won’t show properly on the screen of each player in co-op.
-
Fixed issue where the Player 2 won’t see the correct animation on their screen when going through a door in co-op.
Thank you for your feedback and continued support! Your reports help us squash those pesky bugs and make AK-xolotl an even better experience.
Also, remember to join our Discord server for more information, follow the latest progress, and report any bugs you encounter. You can also report any bugs or issues on Our Bug Report Form
🔗 https://discord.gg/ak-xolotl
We also enabled a Form so you can share your Thoughts and Feedback
Your feedback is invaluable in helping us improve the game!
Thank you for your love and continued support! Your reports help us squash those pesky bugs and make AK-xolotl an even better experience.
Happy hunting, and see you at the Pond!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1479140/AKxolotl_Together/
Changed files in this update