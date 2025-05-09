Hey Pond residents! We’ve just rolled out the Build 2.4.19324.10.12, QoL updates and fixed issues. Dive into the details below and check out the exciting balance changes we've made—your gameplay just got a whole lot better!

A quick note, this patch ONLY applies to PC players, consoles will be updated later with all of these fixes.

NEW QUIRKS: You get a quirk, I get a quirk, everybody gets a quirk! Up to 8 new skin quirks have been added to the game! The following Axolotls got their brand-new Quirks:

Introducing a WHOLE NEW PET SYSTEM , because everybody needs a (new) friend sometimes. Prepare yourself to find and befriend some of the most adorable and deadly fellas that live rent free on the pond. Who’s a good boy again?

Fixed issue where shiny skins cards won’t have the name displayed on the preview when playing a daily run.

Fixed issue where the UI button prompts would overlap with their correspondent text displays on the co-op menu.

Fixed issue when scrapping and swapping weapons would give the player the rewards from the scrap without losing the weapon.

Fixed issue where Player 1 would get blackscreen issues before pressing the pause button when any room or run is still loading.

Fixed issue when defeating Socket Snake (and Solid Ice Snake) while performing their bombing attack, the splashing VFX would get stuck near the door and wouldn’t go off.

Fixed issue when a player would die and respawn in the tutorial, enemy bullets would not impact nor damage the player anymore.

Fixed issue when interacting with the Blacksmith’s menu the first input wouldn’t work and the player would have to press the button again for it to properly select the weapon.

Fixed issue where the Annihilator weapon would not shoot.

Fixed issue where spamming the daily run door, would let the player enter with any weapon or skin they were carrying instead of the mandatory ones.

Fixed issue when a player equipped with the Slime skin could get stuck out of bounds with a dash ability.

Fixed exploit where players using the Buccaneer inside the Leech King room could repeatedly kill and revive each for infinite farming in co-op mode.

Fixed issue when opening an item chest, the player would not receive anything from it if the animation of the items appearing on the screen was not properly finished.

Fixed issue where Cthulotl (and Elder Cthulotl) eye’s attack would go on after defeating their first phase.

Fixed issue where a player using any language different from English would change any game setting via the pause menu in the HUB, the game would default them to the English language.

Fixed issue where the Telekinesis barrier wouldn’t be properly centered with the player’s crosshair.

Fixed issue where a player would lose input after pressing the button many times to buy a weapon.

Fixed issue where the aim assist would target a dead ghost enemy after the ghost wave was defeated on the Elder Cthulotl’s boss fight.