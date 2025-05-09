 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18402472
Update notes

2025年5月9日19.50左右 V1.38
1.商店增加逻辑：不显示玩家已经拥有的卡牌（之前1.37补卡了 商店可能显示多余卡牌，现在不会了）
2.部分BGM填入
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务！！
如果喜欢本游戏，求您推荐给朋友助力存活，
本游戏DLC不影响剧情与数值，喜欢本体就投喂我们吧！
【音乐DLC已经上架啦，过段时间BGM将大幅度调整！】
欢迎加入QQ群方便与您联络、以及周边活动
【老群】764603578
【新】10群 : 557532683 11 群 : 748081391

