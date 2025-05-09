- Fixed a bug in the settings interface where red equipment cannot set automatic filtering.
- Added the function of automatic filtering of yellow equipment in the backpack interface and settings interface.
- Display the price of yellow equipment sold as diamonds correctly on the equipment sales interface.
