 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18402419 Edited 9 May 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug in the settings interface where red equipment cannot set automatic filtering.
  2. Added the function of automatic filtering of yellow equipment in the backpack interface and settings interface.
  3. Display the price of yellow equipment sold as diamonds correctly on the equipment sales interface.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3561021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link